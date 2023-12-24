Rempart Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,090 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,136 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 4.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,207,000 after purchasing an additional 395,289 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.18. 1,931,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,243. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

