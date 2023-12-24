Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,510 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 2.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
RY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.78. The company had a trading volume of 779,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,098. The company has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
