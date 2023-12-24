Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,412 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 5.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $23,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. 2,891,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,429. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

