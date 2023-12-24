Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

TRP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 2,110,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,848. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

