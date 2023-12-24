Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises 2.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,066,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,830 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,217 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,325,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 667,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

