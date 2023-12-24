Rempart Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth $185,919,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Stantec by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,542,000 after purchasing an additional 338,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Stantec by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,569,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,803,000 after buying an additional 94,358 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,327. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STN

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.