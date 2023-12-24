Reviewing Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) and Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) and Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Flex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flex and Japan Display’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex $30.35 billion 0.43 $793.00 million $1.73 17.53 Japan Display N/A N/A N/A $33.30 0.04

Analyst Recommendations

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Display. Japan Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flex and Japan Display, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Japan Display 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flex presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Flex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flex is more favorable than Japan Display.

Profitability

This table compares Flex and Japan Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex 2.62% 16.86% 4.48% Japan Display N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Flex beats Japan Display on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices. Its FRS segment provides complex ramps with specialized production models and critical environments, which comprise automotive including next generation mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; health solutions, such as medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and industrial solutions including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment offers solar tracker and software solutions, which are used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. In addition, it provides a broad array of services including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment, and circular economy solutions. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Japan Display

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras. It also provides transparent interface devices that reduces the communication barrier; LumiFree lighting fixtures; metaverse ultra-high resolution related products; and sensors. In addition, the company is involved in the planning, research, development, design, manufacture, sale, maintenance, rental, leasing, and provision of related solution services of electrical and electronic equipment, and software; and provision of information collection and analysis services, as well as related services comprising biometric information measurement using electronic technology. Japan Display Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

