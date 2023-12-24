Reviewing LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) and Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Redrow and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Redrow
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
|LGI Homes
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2.00
LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $116.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.04%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Redrow.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Redrow and LGI Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Redrow
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LGI Homes
|$2.24 billion
|1.39
|$326.57 million
|$7.68
|17.21
LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Redrow.
Profitability
This table compares Redrow and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Redrow
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LGI Homes
|8.10%
|10.58%
|5.71%
Summary
LGI Homes beats Redrow on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
