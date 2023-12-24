Reviewing LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) and Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Redrow and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Redrow alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redrow 0 2 2 0 2.50 LGI Homes 1 3 1 0 2.00

LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $116.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.04%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Redrow.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

89.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Redrow and LGI Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redrow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes $2.24 billion 1.39 $326.57 million $7.68 17.21

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Redrow.

Profitability

This table compares Redrow and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redrow N/A N/A N/A LGI Homes 8.10% 10.58% 5.71%

Summary

LGI Homes beats Redrow on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.