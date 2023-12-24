Reviewing TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 0.72% 0.18% 0.03% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 20.31% 6.29% 0.78%

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.3% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TC Bancshares and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $17.36 million 3.66 $1.76 million N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $146.58 million 3.78 $61.12 million $0.98 12.59

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats TC Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

