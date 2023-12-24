Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

RVMD opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 8,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $211,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,742,725.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,329 shares of company stock worth $1,921,872 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,271 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 52.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 93.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,585 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

