Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 476,585 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14,112.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,585 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $37,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after buying an additional 178,670 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,301,307 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

