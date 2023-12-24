Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,778 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $133,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $357.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $363.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

