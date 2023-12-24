Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480,398 shares during the period. RB Global makes up 3.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.97% of RB Global worth $224,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in RB Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in RB Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in RB Global by 58.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RBA opened at $65.97 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. Research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

