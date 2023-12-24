Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,867 shares during the quarter. BlackLine makes up 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.19% of BlackLine worth $108,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $17,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after buying an additional 191,924 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

BlackLine Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BL opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

