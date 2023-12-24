Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,867 shares during the quarter. BlackLine makes up 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.19% of BlackLine worth $108,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $17,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after buying an additional 191,924 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ BL opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
