Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,564 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.16% of Freshpet worth $68,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 616.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $1,935,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.11. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $86.57.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

