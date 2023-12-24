Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,641 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $93,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,180. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

