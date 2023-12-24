Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180,014 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $32,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 226.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $938.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.89. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

