Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $112.35 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Paycom Software worth $112,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $205.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.86 and a 200-day moving average of $266.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

