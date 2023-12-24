Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $147.50 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,519 shares during the quarter. Medpace accounts for about 2.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.99% of Medpace worth $147,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $311.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $314.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.