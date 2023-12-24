Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $22.41 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,118 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

