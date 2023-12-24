Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $26.26 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,887 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Entegris worth $26,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Entegris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 13.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.