Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $64.44 Million Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,956 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.76% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $64,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $15,578,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 527.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,178 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.43 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

