Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,334 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Paycor HCM worth $28,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of PYCR opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. Analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $103,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,179,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,254,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,179,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,254,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $148,321.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,163.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,012,260 shares of company stock valued at $103,503,822 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

