Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258,535 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 2.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $177,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

