Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 17,076 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,076 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.13% of Glaukos worth $41,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299,043 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,523,000 after buying an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $6,789,873.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $18,390,219. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

