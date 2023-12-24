Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 3,758 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $36,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 183.6% during the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

ECL opened at $197.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.19 and a twelve month high of $201.62.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

