Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 46,198 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,198 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $53,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 211.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $236.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

