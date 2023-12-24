Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 85,550 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,550 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises about 2.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.49% of Paylocity worth $151,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,428 shares of company stock worth $275,244. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.06.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

