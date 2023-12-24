Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,198,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower purchased 3,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

