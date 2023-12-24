Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 5.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $542.85. 420,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.85. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

