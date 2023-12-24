Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $187.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.86.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $163.26 on Wednesday. FirstService has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.01.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after purchasing an additional 776,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstService by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,863 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at $34,151,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

