Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Saia worth $14,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Saia by 1,684.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

SAIA stock opened at $451.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.65. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.02 and a 12 month high of $459.33.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. Saia’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

