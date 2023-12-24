Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) & DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Head to Head Review

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) and DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Schibsted ASA and DallasNews, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schibsted ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A DallasNews 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.1% of Schibsted ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of DallasNews shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of DallasNews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Schibsted ASA and DallasNews’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A $12.97 2.22 DallasNews $150.65 million 0.15 -$9.79 million ($1.31) -3.27

Schibsted ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DallasNews. DallasNews is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schibsted ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Schibsted ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. DallasNews pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Schibsted ASA pays out 0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DallasNews pays out -48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DallasNews is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Schibsted ASA and DallasNews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A DallasNews -4.87% -84.82% -10.20%

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others. The company also publishes newspapers under the VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, and Omni brands in paper and digital format; and operates Podme, a podcast platform. In addition, the company distributes newspapers and parcels for businesses and consumers under the Helthjem and Morgenlevering brands. Further, it has a portfolio of digital companies, which include Lendo that offers digital marketplaces for consumer lending; Prisjakt, which offers price comparison for consumers; Ingrid, a delivery platform; Tørn, a marketplace for surplus construction goods; and Savr, a fund platform. The company operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, other European countries, and internationally. Schibsted ASA was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, social media management, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software. In addition, the company offers commercial printing, distribution, preprint advertising, and shared mail packaging services; and operates Medium Giant, a full-service marketing agency. The company was formerly known as A.H. Belo Corporation and changed its name to DallasNews Corporation in June 2021. DallasNews Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

