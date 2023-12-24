Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.