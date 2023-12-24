Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lifted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 7.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. 1,285,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,987. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

