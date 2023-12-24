Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,417 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.5% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $55,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $69.69. 551,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

