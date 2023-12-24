Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,987 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

