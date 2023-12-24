Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $55.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

