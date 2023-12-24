Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Essex LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $47.63.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

