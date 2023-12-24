Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Purchases 877 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF comprises 0.6% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,025,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 368,231 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

