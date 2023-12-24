SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:SELV)

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0543 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SELV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 649 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

