SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM) Announces Dividend of $0.05

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.91. 507 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of -0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 3,347.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,160 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 70.85% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

