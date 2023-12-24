SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0909 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SEIQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 124.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 4.20% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.