SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SEIV stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 368.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

