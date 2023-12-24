ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 43.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in ServiceNow by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $697.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $640.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

