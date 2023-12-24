Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.22.

SHAK opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,857.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

