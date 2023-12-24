Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.99) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.42) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.79) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,026 ($38.27).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,943.82%.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
