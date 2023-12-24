Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Life Settlement Assets A (LON:LSAA)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Life Settlement Assets A (LON:LSAA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Life Settlement Assets A Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:LSAA opened at GBX 1.64 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £814,720.50, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.55.

Life Settlement Assets A Company Profile

Life Settlement Assets PLC, a closed-ended investment trust company, manages investments in whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

