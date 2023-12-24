Shore Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 143,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

