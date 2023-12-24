Shore Point Advisors LLC Buys 1,997 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average is $144.71. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

